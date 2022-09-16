Is Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 cross-platform/crossplay?

In the recent Call of Duty: Next live stream event, Activision officially showed off the multiplayer gameplay of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0. Additionally, the release date for Warzone 2.0 was announced to be November 16 this year. This will be just a couple of weeks after Modern Warfare 2’s release, which is on October 28. Players will soon be gearing up to play Warzone 2.0 solo and with friends. But, sometimes not all of their friends are available on the same platform. This brings up a crucial question: Does Warzone 2.0 have crossplay and cross-platform support?

Does Warzone 2.0 have crossplay and cross-platform support?

While Activision hasn’t explicitly confirmed anything regarding crossplay and cross-platform support for Warzone 2.0, it’s certain that the game will feature it. The original Warzone released in March 2020 did feature crossplay and cross-platform support, so if history is any indication, then Warzone 2.0 will feature it also. That means that you can play it with your friends across PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Hopefully, Activision will officially confirm crossplay cross-platform support for Warzone 2.0 in the weeks before its release.

Additionally, Warzone 2.0 will likely also feature cross-progression. It was featured in the original Warzone and will feature in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 as well. Cross-progression will allow players to carry on their progress over different platforms. This means various unlocked equipment, weapons, operators, Battle Pass progression and more will carry over all the platforms you will be playing on. But, in order to enable this, it is necessary to have a Call of Duty Account and link it with the accounts on the platforms you will be playing the game on.