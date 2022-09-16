All Operators in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

Since 2019’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Operators have functioned as customizable characters that can be used in both Multiplayer and Battle Royale. Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 look to continue this tradition with new and returning characters in the series. Fans have already known that this roster of Operators features famed faces, such as Price and Soap, and now more than a dozen have been confirmed to launch alongside the games. Here is every confirmed Operator in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

What Operators are in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0?

Thanks to Modern Warfare 2’s Beta, it is confirmed at least 15 Operators will be accessible once the Multiplayer officially launches. Additionally, players can expect this same cast to be in Warzone 2.0, as the games’ have full cross-progression. These Operators are broken up into two factions, Specgru and Kortac, separating what is seemingly the protagonists from the villains. You can discover all confirmed Operators pictured below and listed by their respective faction.

Image via Activision

Specgru

Konig

Gus

Zimo

Kleo

Specgru I

Price

Farah

Ghost

Soap

Oni (PlayStation exclusive)

Kortac

Fender

Hutch

Horangi

Nova

Kortac I

Most Operators can be unlocked through in-game challenges, though samurai warrior Oni can only be obtained on PS4 and PS5. That said, players on all platforms can automatically earn a few characters by purchasing the Vault Edition of Modern Warfare 2. It holds exclusive Red Team 141 skins for Ghost, Soap, Farah, and Price as well as the Season 1 Battle Pass — which will more than likely include unannounced Operators. Those who play the Multiplayer’s beta will also gain access to an additional Horangi skin, amongst several other cosmetics.