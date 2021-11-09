Deathloop director Dinga Bakaba named new head of Arkane Lyon

Those following recent news surrounding Arkane Lyon will recall the departure last month of the development studio’s head, Romuald Capron. After 16 years in the hot seat, Capron stepped down in October citing a desire to “try something new and also have a bit more time for [himself and his] family.”

The vacuum at the top hasn’t been left unfilled for long, however. VGC reported today that Deathloop co-director Dinga Bakaba has been appointed Arkane Lyon’s new studio director, a claim supported by Bakaba’s recently-updated LinkedIn profile. Bakaba will also be keeping his previous title of co-creative director at the studio, a position shared with his fellow Deathloop co-director Sebastien Mitton.

Bakaba and his team will no doubt have a lot of work on their hands going forward, working closely with Microsoft due to the acquisition of Arkane’s parent company ZeniMax Media back in March. Considering the critical acclaim heaped upon Deathloop, though, it would seem that the studio has been left in good hands.

Capron, meanwhile, seems to be doing well on his own terms since leaving Arkane Lyon. Touting his “new adventure” as a freelance video game consultant, the former studio head recently took a position as executive producer on educational open-world adventure game PowerZ.