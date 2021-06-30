Is Deoxys Defense Forme good, and how to best use it in Pokemon Go

It’s difficult to find a more desirable legendary Pokémon for the Great League in Pokémon Go outside of Deoxys Defense Forme. You won’t be using it for raids, battle against Team Rocket members, or use it to compete in the Master League, but Deoxys Defense Form excels in the Great League, and you can also choose to use it the Ultra League, but it’s not preferred. It’s a standard choice in the Great League. But what makes Deoxys Defense Forme good, and how can you best use it in Pokémon Go to receive the best results?

Deoxys Defense Forme is a Psychic-type Pokémon, making it weak to Bug, Dark, and Ghost-type moves, but it is resistant against Fighting and Psychic-type attacks. As a result, you’re going to see quite a few Fighting-type Pokémon close to the top of the Great League, such as Medicham, Machamp, Hitmontop, Lucario, and Primeape. These Pokémon are easy prey for Deoxys Defense Forme, but you want to be on the lookout for Azumarill, Altari, Umbreon, Swampert, and Alolan Ninetales. These Pokémon are capable of defeating Deoxys Defense Forme and are exceptionally good at breaking through its defenses.

For the Great League, the maximum CP you want Deoxys Defense Forme to have will be 1,491, and it will have an attack of 101, a defense of 221, and a stamina of 98. Because of Deoxys Defense Forme’s exceptional defense, it’s a tough Pokémon to defeat. Your opponent will need to have a Pokémon that has Bug, Dark, or Ghost-type move to defeat it, and even then, that might not be enough to stop it. Deoxys Defense Forme can withstand plenty of attacks and dish out a decent amount of damage. While it’s going not to break the damage charts, it will win most challenges of endurance.

The best moveset you can teach Deoxys Defense Forme will be the fast move counter, followed by the charged moves psycho boost and thunderbolt. This gives the Pokémon a wide variety of coverage in battle, and counter gives it a good energy recharge time, allowing it to fire out its charge attacks pretty frequently, making it difficult for most Pokémon to remain in a fight for too long.

When placing Deoxys Defense Forme in your roster, the best role to give will be the Closer, which means it will be the final Pokémon in your roster. You don’t want to start with Deoxys Defense Forme when battling another trainer, so it won’t be the Lead choice, and you also don’t want to rely on it being your Switch Pokémon. By using it as your final Pokémon, you can expect it to be the final defense against an opposing trainer. Unless they have a Bug, Dark, or Ghost-type Pokémon, or a Pokémon with one of these attacks, most players will run into trouble.

Overall, Deoxys Defense Forme is perfect for any trainer looking to compete in the Great League. You want to make sure you teach it the best moveset and ensure it has the best IVs and stats. Even if your Deoxys Defense Forme is a little off from the perfect IVs or stat, it will still be a fierce competitor.