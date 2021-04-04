Is Diggersby good in Pokémon Go?

Diggersby is a unique Pokémon to consider using in Pokémon Go. It’s not going to be used against many of the legendary ones you can find, and you probably won’t be using it in any raids outside of select three-star encounters. It has a low maximum CP, but because of it, it’s an ideal Pokémon to consider using in the Great League. What makes Diggersby so good? It’s a combination of its stats, moveset, and the type of Pokémon it is.

Diggersby is a Normal and Ground-type Pokémon. It’s weak to Fighting, Grass, Ice, and Water-type attacks, but it’s resistant against Electric, Ghost, Poison, and Rock-type moves. Diggersby has a maximum CP of 1,509, an attack of 100, a defense of 134, and a stamina of 168. Diggersby has a decent amount of health backing it up, and a reasonable defense stat. What’s also extremely helpful is the Pokémon’s moveset.

Diggersby’s fast move is quick attack, which gives it 3.5 energy each time you use it. That’s a good amount of energy, not the best, but great is what you need. The best charged moves it can learn are fire punch and earthquake. Fire punch only needs 40 energy to fire off, although earthquake needs 65. Fire punch can be used far more often, but earthquake has nearly twice the power behind it.

You can use both attacks in the Great League. Because the meta leans so far into Water-types, Grass-types are nearly a must when battling here. Diggersby can take them out in a few hits, and any Water-type Diggersby fights might be able to take it down, but they’ll have a rough time. This Pokémon is perfect for rounding out your time, and building around it is pretty straightforward.

Overall, Diggersby is a good Pokémon. You’re restricted to using it in the Great League or any special cups that occur. So long as you’re okay with using it in these circumstances, Diggersby should have a place in any player’s Pokémon Go team.

