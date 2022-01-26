Is Discord connecting forever? Here’s what to do

Discord is a communication service that relies on having an internet connection, which can lead to several problems. You can expect to encounter a handful of issues with the service when your internet or the Discord servers are not operating correctly. One indication of there are issues is when Discord is connecting forever. In this guide, we cover what you need to do when Discord is connecting forever and what this means.

When your Discord application consistently shows that it’s trying to connect to the platform, you want to double-check your internet connection. You may have to restart your internet service by unplugging your router, letting it sit for roughly 10 to 15 seconds, and then turning it back on. Once the reboot process has gone through, or you’ve reset it on your phone, you should be able to connect back to Discord and jump back into the community servers.

However, if the problem persists, the issue might be more complicated. You’ll want to investigate the Discord server page, where you can find out if Discord’s servers are running into problems. If they are, chances are you won’t be able to jump back onto the service until things have cleared up. You can also follow along with the Discord developers from their twitter page to see if they can provide any viable updates or share what’s going on for their team.

When the problem is strictly with the Discord team and their servers, there’s little you can do before having to wait for Discord to connect properly. The servers will reestablish themselves when Discord resets the servers and fix the problem.