Is Discord down? How to check the server status

Discord is one of the most popular platforms for various communities to gather on. Streamers, websites, and countless other groups maintain servers on the platform, some of which maintain some pretty high populations. As with any online service, Discord’s servers are prone to crashing every now and again. When this happens, you won’t be able to access your favorite channels. If you’re experiencing issues accessing Discord, here’s how you can check the server status to see if the issue is something on Discord’s end.

The first place you should check is Discord’s server status page. This will communicate the current server status, as well as display any outages that might have occurred over the past 90 days. During outages, the company may also provide updates regarding each outage on this page, such as whether or not it has identified the cause of an ongoing outage.

Alternatively, you could refer to Discord’s social media channels. The company’s Twitter account will send out updates when widespread server issues occur, such as this one regarding an outage that happened on January 26:

We are currently investigating a widespread API outage and are working to resolve this ASAP. More details on our status page: https://t.co/rq97JXB3gV pic.twitter.com/6tRWTf7QqM — Discord (@discord) January 26, 2022

If all else fails, we recommend searching for terms such as “Discord servers” or “Discord outage” through social media channels to see if anyone on social media has experienced issues with the app. If you see a large group of people having problems with Discord, it’s possible that the company simply may not have issued a statement yet.