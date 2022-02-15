Is Discord stuck loading? What to do when Discord is stuck connecting

Discord can encounter a handful of issues if you’re trying to communicate to your friends online, and when server issues occur, you might find yourself stuck on a loading screen. Whenever problems arise for Discord, you have a handful of things you can do to try and resolve them. Here’s what you need to know if Discord is stuck loading for you and what you can do when Discord is stuck connecting to the servers.

The first thing you want to do is close down and quit the client. On the lower right side of your computer, you need to look for the Discord icon, right-click on it, and quit the application. This will force the application to close down on your computer, and then you can start it back up again. You can also do this by hitting Crtl+Alt+Delete and looking for it in your Task Manager to force it to close down. If you bring it back up and you can speak with your friends, you’re good to go.

Alternatively, you may have to restart your internet by unplugging your router, waiting a few seconds, and then plugging it back in.

However, if you’re still encountering problems with Discord, you might have to check out the Discord servers page. On this page, you can see how the Discord servers are handling things, and if they look back, you might have to wait for the Discord loading screens out. Nothing is happening on your side of things, and it’s strictly Discord acting up. The best thing to do is visit the Discord server page and wait for things to return to normal.