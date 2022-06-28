Is DLC content included in Persona 5 Royal on Nintendo Switch? Answered

When it was revealed that multiple Persona titles are making their way onto modern consoles, the Nintendo Switch was oddly left out. During the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase for Summer Game Fest 2022, it was announced that Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 5 Royal were coming to the Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and PlayStation 5. Persona 5 Royal will be the first of those and will release on October 21. No Nintendo Switch version for Royal was announced until Nintendo’s June 28 Direct Mini where we learned it is set to release the same day as the other consoles.

Is DLC content included in Persona 5 Royal on Nintendo Switch?

Image via Atlus

Persona 5 Royal is an upgraded version of the standard Persona 5, and it includes all the DLC available in the original version alongside a completely new playable character. The additional content for the original Persona 5 was available as a free DLC download. Royal would later have post-launch DLC, including new costumes for the characters. These DLC costumes include the character’s appearances in the spin-off titles Dancing in Starlight and Q2, as well as outfits that make the cast look like they’re from the ’90s classic TV show Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers.

The developers at Atlus have stated that this re-release of Royal will have “previously released downloadable content included.” It’s unknown if that means that this new version of Royal will include all the DLC unlocked and free for the players from day one, or if the DLC will be yet again sold as separate purchases on the console storefronts.

Persona 5 is the fifth main installment of the social interaction, RPG Persona series. The series itself is a spin-off of the Shin Megami Tensei franchise. Persona 5 focuses on high schoolers who go around at night as “thieves” and travel through different dimensions to steal the hearts of corrupt grown-ups.