Persona 5 Royal, along with 3 and 4, are coming to Nintendo Switch, to the relief of fans

Fans were expecting just a handful of announcements at today’s Nintendo Direct Mini, especially since it was a partner showcase rather than a first-party Direct. As such, everyone going in knew there would be no news on the likes of Breath of the Wild 2, any Metroid Prime remakes, or anything along those lines. Nevertheless, the company managed to get viewers excited with the things that were announced in the Direct, including the highly speculated confirmation of Persona titles coming to Switch later this year.

There were plenty of intriguing announcements made here, but the headliner was clearly that three immensely popular games in the Persona series — namely Persona 5 Royal, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 3 Portable — would be coming to Switch. Persona 5 Royal, in particular, was a welcome reveal for fans of the series.

While it was already known that the game would be migrating from its origins on PlayStation to release on Xbox and PC on October 21, the Nintendo Switch had, until today, been conspicuously absent from the list of platforms; that version will release on the same day. Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable don’t currently have release dates, but more information is promised to be “coming soon.”

The highly-acclaimed Persona 5 Royal is promised to be released with all “previously released downloadable content included,” and will see players joining the ranks of the Phantom Thieves to raid the hearts of corrupt individuals and help them become better people. Nintendo Switch owners first got to control protagonist Joker in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

It’s the first time any of these three Persona games have ever appeared on a Nintendo console, and all of them will benefit from a choice of English or Japanese voice acting and full HD graphics. Each game will be sold separately — it doesn’t look at present as though there will be a bundled option available with all three titles.