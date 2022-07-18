Is DOTA 2 down? How to check DOTA 2 server status

Dota 2 is a free-to-play MOBA and is the most popular game on Steam. In this game, two teams of five are put against each other and have to destroy the other team’s Ancient. With the game gaining new users every day, there will be times when the servers will go down. However, just the like the Valve’s library of games, Dota 2 suffers the same problem where the game doesn’t have an official website where players can check the status of the server. Thankfully, there are third-party websites that allow you to check the status of the game’s servers.

How to check DOTA 2 server status

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are two ways to check the server status of Dota 2. The number one way is to head over to an unofficial website called Steam Sta.us. This website primarily contains information on Steam and the various status of its service and games.

To see the status of Dota 2’s server, you’ll want to scroll down to where it says “Dota 2 Game Coordinator.” On the right side of that, it’ll display of a status message. The different status messages are:

Normal : Indicating that the servers are working as intended.

: Indicating that the servers are working as intended. Maintenance : The servers are undergoing maintenance.

: The servers are undergoing maintenance. Partially Broken: The servers are currently facing issues.

The second way to check the game’s server is by going to Down Detector. What this website does is compile reports that users have sent in within the last 24 hours and let you know if there is a substantial problem with a website or video game. The website shows you when reports started coming in as well as an outage map, so you can see where in the world users are getting affected the most.