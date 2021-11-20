Is Dynamax in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl?

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is the newest entry in the long-running monster taming series, and while Sword & Shield took a step forward, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are remakes of prior titles. Sword & Shield brought the earthshattering Dynamax mechanic into the series but are they back in these remakes? Read on.

With no huge stadiums in sight and traditional gyms back into the mix, Dynamax has not returned in the Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl remakes. The developer seems to be staying true to the original games for better or for worse. While this may be disappointing for some, it makes sense that The Pokémon Company would try to appeal to the nostalgia we have more than the series’ latest innovation.

Each gym battle plays like the old-school games as you beat every trainer in your way to having a chance of beating the big kahuna, the gym leader. With smaller buildings at play, the gyms would break every day if your monsters can grow to the size of a skyscraper.

Image via Nintendo

Dynamaxing in Pokemon Sword & Shield was a huge element of the Galar region’s worldbuilding as it was deeply inspired by British sports culture. Every battle was set in an arena inspired by a football stadium. The characters even wore football kits to round out the whole gimmick. Having these stadiums created enough room for your Pokémon to grow massively in size. It’s uncertain whether or not dynamaxing will return in some shape or form for future mainline titles, but right now, this feature is exclusive to Pokémon Sword & Shield.