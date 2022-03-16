Is Elden Ring in the Dark Souls universe? Answered

The developers at From Software who developed Elden Ring have made a handful of games, such as the Dark Souls titles. These games play similarly but are significantly different in unique ways, with Elden Ring being a more open-world adventure for you to explore. Do these two games connect rather than similar gameplay and the same developer? Here’s what you need to know about if Elden Ring is in the Dark Souls universe or not.

In the Dark Sous world, the ages are measured in cycles, with power rising and falling throughout time, all connected to the First Flame. However, from what we can tell in the Elden Ring universe, the First Flame does not exist. Instead, there is the Elden Ring, an ever-powerful essence of power that has been shattered into multiple shards. Those shards were obtained and used by the demigods in the Lands Between realm and rule over it. However, a distinct connection between the two games is the appearance of Patches, a known character who appears throughout the Dark Souls games. The character does comment he has come from another world, though.

There is no connection to Dark Souls’ First Flame and that of the Elden Ring, from what we can tell. The two are separate from one another, with the only way to line the two together would be From Software as a developer and their preferred game style. The game director behind both franchises, Hidetaka Miyazaki, may have something to say on the matter, but until then, these are two different worlds entirely.