Is Falinks good and how to best use it in Pokémon Go

When it comes to finding a good Pokémon to use in the PvP competitions, your options usually remain the same. However, with the arrival of the Ultra Unlock Part 3: Sword and Shield event in Pokémon Go, players have several new Pokémon to pick from, including Falinks. Is Falinks good, and how can you best use it in Pokémon Go?

Falinks is a Fighting-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Fairy, Fighting, and Psychic-type attacks, but it is resistant against Bug, Dark, and Rock-type moves. When using it in PvP, it has a maximum CP of 2,665, an attack of 174, a defense of 155, and a stamina of 149. Unlike other Fighting-type options, Falinks was given a slightly boosted defense stat, giving it a bit more flexibility in battles.

The overall stats of Falinks makes it an ideal choice for players keen to try it out in the Great or Ultra Leagues. Of the two options, both are suitable competitions. Because it can be used in both, we’re going to recommend you go after at least two of them, one for each of the categories. The best moveset you can give in the Great League is the fast move counter and the charged moves brick break and superpower. When you use Falinks in the Ultra League, you want to teach it the fast move counter and the charged moves megahorn and superpower. These small differences are important.

Because of its more robust defense, you can expect to use Falinks as a Lead Pokémon. But again, it has a much higher defense stat than most Fighting-type Pokémon, and you can still use it in the Switch role to swap out as the main attacker for your Pokémon team.

Falinks will be a good addition to any player looking to use it in the Great or Ultra League. We highly recommend it.