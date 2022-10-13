Is Flameheart returning in Sea of Thieves?

Sea of Thieves provides a thrilling experience and story for those looking to get fully immersed in the pirate’s way of life. One character players will surely run into in their long journey is Captain Flameheart. His huge orange skull in the sky is an unmissable sight in the Sea of Thieves. He serves as the primary antagonist in Sea of Thieves and players had to defeat him and his fleet of ghost ships during the Ghost Fleet world event. But, as he is one of the most feared pirates to ever haunt the Sea of Thieves, players might wonder if he might ever return.

Will Captain Flameheart return in Sea of Thieves?

Currently, it is not certain whether Captain Flameheart will return in Sea of Thieves. But the recent ‘The Herald of the Flame’ limited-time event might indicate his return. In the event, Belle is sure that an Ancient Prophecy warns of Flameheart’s return. This will add a new storyline to the game and bringing back Captain Flameheart, who is well-known, seems perfectly reasonable. Moreover, we will also have to seek out Stitcher Jim, one of Flameheart’s followers. So, we might be facing the Skeleton Lord, and one of the most feared pirates once again in Sea of Thieves.

With Belle sure that an Ancient prophecy warns of Flameheart's return as The Devil's Roar falls eerily silent, it's time to seek Stitcher Jim, unearth the truth and stop the ritual! 'The Herald of the Flame', our latest time-limited Adventure, is live until 9am UTC on Oct 27th. pic.twitter.com/0hyla5xXUz — Sea of Thieves (@SeaOfThieves) October 13, 2022

‘The Herald of the Flame’ is the latest limited-time adventure in Sea of Thieves and will be live until 9 AM UTC on October 27. Through this adventure, players can uncover the truth about the Ancient Prophecy, seek out Stitcher Jim, and put a stop to Captain Flameheart’s return if possible.

Sea of Thieves is now available to play on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Microsoft Windows.