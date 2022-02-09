Is Florges good and how to best use it in Pokémon Go

Florges is debuting in Pokémon Go starting on Valentine’s Day 2022 event. In it, you’ll be able to capture its starting form, Flabébé. You’ll need to catch enough to eventually evolve into Florges, a Fairy-type Pokémon. As a pure Fairy-type, it’s pretty powerful, especially given the various stats and moves it can learn. But how is it good, and what moves should you teach it? In this guide, we cover how Florges is good and how to best use it in Pokémon Go.

Florges is a Fairy-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Poison and Steel-type moves, but it is resistant against Bug, Dark, Dragon, and Fighting-type attacks. It has a maximum CP of 3,234, an attack of 179, a defense of 204, and a stamina of 158. You primarily want to use it to counter various Dark and Dragon-type Pokémon that you’ll see in the Master League, and you can expect to use it against Drak, Dragon, Fighting, Ground, Rock, and Water-type Pokémon.

There are several moves Florges can learn, but the best moveset to give it features the fast move vine whip and the charged moves disarming voice and psychic. This combination makes Florges extremely effective against all of the Pokémon types we’ve already mentioned, and it’s prepared to counter any Poison-type Pokémon that might appear to target this Fairy-type specifically. However, it is weak against Steel-types, so if it goes into the Master League, Metagross and Melmetal will have a considerable advantage.

We imagine Florges will defeat Pokémon like Zekrom, Gyarados, Garchomp, Yveltal, Mamoswine, Walrein, Palkia, and Dragonite. You’ll want to prepare to counter against Groudon, Mewtwo, Lugia, Togekiss, Ho-Oh, Excadrill, or Genesect. Florges’ overall attack and heavy defense make it a practical choice, especially given the quick fast move of vine whip and its low energy charged moves.

We highly recommend Florges in Pokémon Go, and we can expect to see it becoming a standard Pokémon with XL candy in the Master League.