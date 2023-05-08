Is Gamestop Doing A Midnight Release of Tears of the Kingdom?

In the past, Gamestop has offered a fan-favorite service for those that pre-order a triple-A game. If someone pre-orders a hot release, they can come into the store at midnight to start playing as soon as possible. While this process has become somewhat less important with the rise of digital gaming, it’s still important for players with subpar internet or a data cap who can’t just download everything. So, will The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom have a midnight release at Gamestop?

Can You Get A Physical Copy Of TOTK At Midnight?

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a massive release, and while some players will download the game via the Switch eShop and be able to play the game as soon as it releases, others would rather have a physical copy. The good news is fans might just be in luck.

Select GameStop locations will be offering midnight releases of Tears of the Kingdom, but there are some requirements. For those who already have their pre-orders of the game paid in full, they can head down to their local GameStop on Thursday, May 11 to get a number or a mark on their receipt. This will help the lines be organized and ensure that those who have already paid get their copy of the game first. Don’t stress though, those who bring in their final payment for the game that night can pay then and get their game as well.

A smart choice will be to call your local GameStop store and ask what times they will have everyone start lining up. Most will have lines starting at around 11:30 PM. Some locations will also be offering food and drinks as well as giveaways for those who choose to stay a while after receiving their copy. GameStop won’t start handing out their copies of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom until 12:00 midnight at your local time.