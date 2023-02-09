The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom preorder guide – Editions, bonuses, and more

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is one of the most anticipated games of 2023, and it’s only a few months before players can get their hands on Link’s next adventure when the game releases on May 12. For players who want to secure their copy early, there are a couple of options to choose from, so we’ve put this guide together that covers each version, so you can decide which version to buy and get excited for your next foray into Hyrule.

All The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom preorder editions

Standard edition

The standard edition is a simple and straight-to-the-point option for those who just want the game, as this version includes the base game with no additional content or DLC. While we haven’t seen anything yet, some stores or outlets may offer other goodies like pins or posters for preordering, so it’s worth checking around to see, and we will update this guide as and when we see them. In a first for Nintendo, this version will be slightly more costly at $69.99/£59.99 compared to their usual price point.

Collector edition

Image via Nintendo

This edition is for fans who want to go all out on their next adventure to Hyrule. The collector’s edition comes with a copy of the game, a steelbook case featuring Hylian cravings similar to those found in Breath of the Wild, an artbook featuring concept art and illustrations from the game and its development, a steel poster of the main art, four pin badges, and comes in a collectors box. This more extravagant version of the game will set you back $129.99/£119.99.

A new amiibo

Image via Nintendo

In addition to these different options, Nintendo has also announced a new Link amiibo will be available on the same day as the game’s release on May 12. This amiibo gives us a good look at Link’s new outfit and snazzy new arm, which looks like an important story and gameplay addition from the trailers we’ve seen. Scanning this amiibo and others into the game will give players helpful weapons and materials and paraglider fabrics that are unique to different amiibo. We do not know the current price point for this amiibo, but it’s a safe bet it will be one of the pricier offerings from Nintendo.