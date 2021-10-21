Is Gourgeist good and how to best use it in Pokémon Go

Gourgeist has arrived to Pokémon Go. It was released alongside Trevenant during the Halloween Mischief event, giving players a treat for the Halloween season. Gourgeist comes in a handful of sizes, each with a unique series of stats. Given these various stats, it’s a little bit difficult to nail down the best way to approach and build this Pokémon. In this guide, we will share what makes Gourgeist good and how to best use it in Pokémon Go.

Because there are four different sizes to Gourgeist, we will base all of this information on the best version of it, the super size version. There is little difference between the large and super size versions of Gourgeist, but of the two, super size is a hair better.

Gourgeist is a Grass and Ghost-type Pokémon. It is weak against Dark, Fire, Flying, Ghost, and Ice-type moves, but it is resistant against Electric, Fighting, Grass, Ground, Normal, and Water-type moves. The super size version of Gourgeist has a maximum CP of 2,490, an attack of 147, a defense of 170, and a stamina of 167.

When attempting to settle on the best moveset for Gourgeist, you want to go with the fast move hex and the charged moves shadow ball and seed bomb. Shadow ball is an attack that will hit much harder than seed bomb. However, seed bomb is a good charged move that you can use to lure out an enemy’s shield early in a PvP battle.

Similar to Trevenant, Gourgeist is coming to Pokémon Go at the ideal time for Ghost and Grass-type Pokémon. In addition, it’s capable of fighting against some of the most widely used Pokémon that appear in the Great and Ultra Leagues. These two Pokémon mirror each other in both typing and their best charged moves. However, Gourgeist’s stats do not line up with Trevenant, with Gourgeist being the lesser choice.

Overall, Gourgeist is a solid option to use against other Ghost-types, along with Psychic, Ground, and Water-types. However, if you have the chance to pick Trevenant, we recommend going with that one.