Is Gran Turismo 7 worth it? – Hands-on impressions

Gran Turismo 7 is the latest in the series to hit PS4 and PS5 consoles, and against the competition of Xbox’s Forza franchise, Polyphony Digital has hit many bumpy roads over the past decade. Thankfully, Gran Turismo 7 helps the developer take the crown once again for simulation supremacy.

Gran Turismo 7 is the quintessential racing experience for those who love cars, or at least have an interest in the genre. You’ll first start with some seriously slow cars, but as you progress through the World Circuits mode, you’ll gain faster vehicles. The main loop comes from the Café, in which you have to complete three races (or perhaps just one significant circuit) to finish a menu of unlocked cars. Once you’ve gained all of them, you receive new tracks to race on. It’s rewarding, and while there’s no story attached whatsoever, you do get plenty of information on the history of the car industry.

Image via PlayStation

There’s a massive amount of love that’s gone into Gran Turismo 7. Every car is authentically recreated with its own dash system and wheel, and its outer design has been replicated in grand detail once you head into cockpit view. The reflections of the sky on the car’s surface look gorgeous, and each element of the motor looks detailed. In addition, every vehicle you ride feels slightly different from the other. One can may have less traction, while the other feels like a smooth dream. Polyphony Digital has painstakingly transported each car into the game, and fans of the industry should be excited to try Gran Turismo 7 out.

You’ll have to tackle every circuit with the correct strategy as well. In the License Center, the game takes you through different corners to train you. The trainer gives you instructions, and this mode does provide you with vital practice for the races ahead.

As you play through Gran Turismo 7, you’ll feel a sense of progression as you master difficult sections of a track, and it’s very satisfying. The triggers for braking and accelerating work top-notch as the power you put apply with your fingers deeply affects the acceleration. In some cases you’ll want to go all out, while during tricky sections of the track, you may want a slower acceleration. This sense of strategy adds more excitement to the overall gameplay.

I also have to mention the DualSense capabilities of the game as you truly feel the wheels on the track, and your engine roaring for the race. When you go off the edge of the track, you can feel the rumbles in your hands, making for an experience as if you’re in the car itself. It’s unfortunate that DualSense isn’t supported in one of those racing wheels, as that would truly be a groundbreaking experience.

Image via PlayStation

However, it does come with its flaws. The track selection of Gran Turismo 7 does include some dull landscapes to drive through, like Tokyo Expressway and Tsukuba Circuit. Most of them come near the beginning of the game, not making the best first impression. Thankfully as you move through the game, you’ll witness more striking courses like the fireworks of Daytona Internation Speedway for the third lap and the dry desert scene of Willow Springs International Raceway (complete with hot air balloons in the sky).

Gran Turismo 7 also comes with some grinding for credits. Some races require cars from a certain region, and you’ll need to pay for upgrades if you want to keep pace with your competition. For the early game, I went to the Northern Isle Speedway, as it took around two minutes to complete for a 5,000-7,500 credit payday. Upgrading your car is vital to proceed in GT7 and if that’s not for you, the game might not be worth the purchase.

Something else to keep in mind is that most of the features are not available when you’re offline, so watch out if you don’t have an internet source at home.

Overall, Gran Turismo 7 succeeds in many ways, and with the amount of content it offers to racing enthusiasts around the world, it’s certainly worth it. The incredible amount of detail for the cars, the DualSense rumble, and the satisfying progression throughout the game make for an entertaining experience.

A code was provided by PlayStation for review purposes.