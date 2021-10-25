Halo Infinite’s campaign has been an enigma for quite some time, with the game’s multiplayer being the primary showcase for several months leading up to the game’s release. Finally, a campaign overview trailer highlights Zeta Halo, where Master Chief will be battling against the Banished. From what we learned from the trailer, is Halo Infinite open world?

From what we can tell from the trailer, many might lean towards yes, but it won’t be an open world in the traditional sense. Instead, there will be a linear story evolving in Halo Infinite leading you along, but you have the option to explore the game quite a bit alongside it. As the game opens up, we imagine that more areas will unlock, giving you additional bases and side objectives to focus on before moving on to the next primary story mission.

In the campaign overview trailer, we looked much better at the Halo Infinite map and how the bases would appear on it. These bases had what appeared to be collectibles next to them, and a fast travel system unlocked after you captured them, making it easier to traverse the large map. Parts of the map were not thoroughly explored, though, giving us only a tiny bit of information to glean.

While Halo Infinite won’t be a traditional massive open world game, it’s going to feature plenty more exploration and creativity other Halo games in the franchise have not had before.