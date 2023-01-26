Is Hi-Fi Rush coming to Playstation consoles?

Hi-Fi Rush was the biggest reveal of the Xbox & Bethesda Developer Direct, as it’s a brand-new action rhythm game by Tango Gameworks that was announced during the show and made available on PC and Xbox systems after the event. This doesn’t necessarily mean that Microsoft will hoard the game to itself, as other Xbox Game Studios titles have appeared on competing platforms in the past, but is that true of Hi-Fi Rush?

Related: Who are the voice actors for Hi-Fi Rush? Full voice cast

Will Hi-Fi Rush be on PS5?

Image Via Microsoft

Hi-Fi Rush is a PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S exclusive, with no word regarding a PlayStation release date. As of the time of writing, Hi-Fi Rush is available on Game Pass and can be bought on different digital storefronts on PC, but it can’t be played on PS4, PS5, or Nintendo Switch.

Microsoft has complete ownership over Hi-Fi Rush developer Tango Gameworks and publisher Bethesda Softworks, so the decision regarding a multiplatform release lies with the owner of the Xbox brand. Whether Hi-Fi Rush is coming to other systems in the future hasn’t been confirmed, but it’s certainly possible. There’s a chance that Hi-Fi Rush will be a timed exclusive on PC and Xbox systems and will come to the other consoles in the future, with the Switch being more likely than the PS4 or PS5, considering the good relationship that Microsoft has with Nintendo.

Microsoft is keeping Starfield as a first-party exclusive, but the company won’t necessarily hoard all of the Xbox Game Studios titles on its platforms as it has said that it intends to keep working with its competitors in the future. This line of thinking doesn’t just apply to blockbuster tiles, as a game like Hi-Fi Rush isn’t a system seller, so Microsoft might be open to bringing it to different consoles further down the line.