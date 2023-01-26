Who are the voice actors for Hi-Fi Rush? Full voice cast

Hi-Fi Rush is a surprising, but welcome creation from well-known horror game developers, Tango Gameworks. Its mixture of colorful aesthetics and catchy, rhythm-based gameplay made it an instant fan-favorite as soon as it was announced. However, another aspect that made this title immediately stand out were the performances of its cast list. In order to give them the proper credit they deserve, we’ve listed down the entire Hi-Fi Rush voice cast below.

Related: What Gears do in Hi-Fi Rush, and how to use them

Hi-Fi Rush full voice cast

The talented voice actors involved in the making of Hi-Fi Rush include the following:

Robbie Daymond – Chai

– Chai Erica Lindbeck – Peppermint

– Peppermint Gabe Kunda – Macaron

– Macaron Misty Lee – Rekka

– Rekka Sunil Malhotra – CNMN

– CNMN Todd Haberkorn – Zanzo

– Zanzo David Fane – Roquefort

– Roquefort Roger Craig Smith – Kale Vandelay

Following Bethesda’s initial announcement of Hi-Fi Rush, game director John Johanas proceeded to announce each of the cast members with their own individual posts.

Most people may already be familiar with some of the previously mentioned names, with Robbie Daymond and Erica Lindbeck especially standing out. Daymond in particular has held a variety of roles in both games and animated shows, including Goro Akechi in Persona 5 and Megumi Fushiguro in My Hero Academia.

On the other hand, Erica Lindbeck is no slouch herself when it comes to her voice acting credits as she has appeared in multiple prominent titles, such as Marvel’s Midnight Suns and Neon Genesis Evangelion, where she plays as Captain Marvel and Ritsuko Akagi respectively.

Related: How to defeat the QA-1MIL boss in Hi-Fi Rush

Tango Gameworks’ reveal of Hi-Fi Rush came as a surprise to fans of the development studio as they had previously become known for horrific and unsettling titles like The Evil Within and Ghostwire: Tokyo. Based on recent player reactions, however, it seems that their venture into the unknown has paid off so far.