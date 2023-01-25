Is Hi-Fi Rush available on Game Pass? Answered

One of the biggest surprises during the Xbox & Bethesda Developer Direct was Hi-Fi Rush, a new rhythm action game coming to PC and Xbox systems. As it appeared during a Microsoft showcase, the expectation is that Hi-Fi Rush will come to Game Pass in the future, but not all of the games featured in the show are coming to a subscription service, as the new The Elder Scrolls Online Necrom expansion is a separate paid product.

Is Hi-Fi Rush available on PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass?

Screenshot via Tango Gameworks and Microsoft

The rock and roll brawler Hi-Fi Rush is available to download on PC and Xbox Game Pass right now. If it does not appear in the dedicated Game Pass app, it can be found in the Microsoft Store, along with its Deluxe Edition and a Deluxe Edition Upgrade Pack. Those with a Game Pass subscription can still install the Microsoft Store version of Hi-Fi Rush.

The base version of Hi-Fi Rush is available on Game Pass, requiring 15.96 GB of space to download. The Deluxe Edition of Hi-Fi Rush comes with several cosmetic outfits for the protagonist and 20,000 Gears, which are used for unlocking skills and buying upgrades. If any of those DLC items sound appealing, they can be added to the base version of Hi-Fi Rush through the Deluxe Edition Upgrade Pack, which is available on the Microsoft Store.

The PC and Xbox Game Pass services favored quality over quantity in January, with games like Monster Hunter Rise, Persona 3 Portable, and Persona 4 Golden all being made available for subscribers. Those are some top-tier games, but fans have expressed their disappointment regarding the small selection of titles, even if more games are to come later in the month. The shadow drop for Hi-Fi Rush was an excellent inclusion for the Xbox & Bethesda Developer Direct, as it opens the door for similar exciting Game Pass surprises.