Is High Horsepower a good move in Pokémon Go?

High Horsepower is a Ground-type charged attack that you can use in Pokémon Go. It’s an attack that you can give your Pokémon, and it can be a powerful choice, but it requires a good amount of energy before you can use it. Some players might be wondering if the damage output from this attack justifies the energy requirement. Here’s what you need to know about if High Horsepower is a good move in Pokémon Go.

Should you get High Horsepower in Pokémon Go? All stats

There are some things to consider for this Ground-type charged attack. You want to review the damage it does, the energy requirement, and any effects it does. These stats differ depending on whether you’re using it in PvP or PvE.

Here’s the stat breakdown for High Horsepower.

PvP High Horsepower will do 100 damage to an enemy, and it requires 60 energy. This is a 1.6 damage per energy distribution

PvE High Horsepower will do 110 damage to an enemy in raids or in battles in gyms and requires 100 energy.



This is an attack that does do more damage than another Ground-type move that costs 60 energy, Bulldoze, making it comparable to Thunder or Bug Buzz. Many players considered this attack a better option to Earth Power, and they’re right, despite the debuff Earth Power can do to an opponent, lowering their defense by one rank. However, that has a 10% chance to activate, which makes it a risky option.

However, it does require the Pokémon using High Horsepower to need an effective fast move to make use of it, and even better defenses to withstand a Pokémon battle as they can properly charge it up and use it against an opponent. It comes down to the Pokémon using it, but we believe this is a powerful move.

The problem with High Horsepower’s debut is it will go to Ursaluna. Unfortunately for Ursaluna, it does not have a good fast move to properly unleash this attack, resulting in it being a subpar Pokémon.