The best moveset for Ursaluna in Pokemon Go

Ursaluna can be a powerful Pokémon in Pokémon Go. It all comes down to the attacks it uses and making sure you optimize them in combat. A few specific choices stand out, and you want to make sure you pick them if you want to use this Pokémon wisely. Here’s what you need to know about the best moveset for Ursaluna in Pokémon Go.

Best Ursaluna moveset in Pokémon Go

Ursaluna is a Ground and Normal-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Fighting, Grass, Ice, and Water-type moves, but it is resistant against Electric, Ghost, Poison, and Rock-type attacks. You would primarily want to use it as a Closing Pokémon, as it has a good amount of health but a higher attack power than its defense power.

These are all the moves Ursaluna can use in Pokémon Go.

Fast moves

Rock Smash (Fighting-type) – 9 damage and 2.3 energy per turn (3 damage per turn) – 3 turns

Tackle (Normal-type) – 3 damage and 3 energy per turn (1 turn) – 3 damage per turn

When it comes down to picking the move between these two, we recommend going with Tackle. It’s a Normal-type attack, but it does a decent amount of damage and provides enough energy per turn. It’s on the same level as Rock Smash, but the energy it produces makes it the best choice.

Charged moves

Aerial Ace (Flying-type) – 55 damage and 45 energy

Fire Punch (Fire-type) – 55 damage and 40 energy

High Horsepower (Ground-type) – 100 damage and 60 energy

Return (Normal-type) – 130 damage and 70 energy

Thunder Punch (Electric-type) – 55 damage and 40 energy

When it comes down to it, the best charged attacks to teach Ursaluna will be High Horsepower and Thunder Punch. These are the best combinations, with Thunder Punch being a good, quick charged move to use against opponents, and High Horsepower requires a good amount of energy, but it does a fantastic amount of damage. If players grab a shadow Teddiursa, having Ursaluna learn Return is also a good choice.

The best moveset to teach Ursaluna is the fast move Tackle and the charged moves Thunder Punch and High Horsepower.