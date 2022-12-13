Is High on Life open world?

High on Life is the latest game by Squanch Games and it has been a highly anticipated release to finish off the year 2022. Set in a sci-fi world, the game is a first-person shooter filled with comedic and humorous elements that make the game much more fun. With Squanch Games’ unique take on the traditional FPS formula, many players would want to try this game out. One of the questions they might be asking is if the game has an open-world environment since sci-fi games generally have that feature. This begs the question: is High on Life an open-world game?

Does High on Life feature an open-world environment?

Unfortunately, High on Life is not an open-world game. But that doesn’t mean players cannot explore the game. In fact, exploration is highly encouraged and rewarding in the game. Instead of an open world, there are planets which are essentially the levels in the game. They will travel to these planets to complete various missions and other side activities. These planets are very big and distinct in their size, with a few areas within them. As such, players can freely explore within their bounds and do a wide range of stuff.

Activities include opening Luglox chests, Warp Disk, and bounties. Although you will have to unlock these planets when you progress through the story, you can return to them at any time during your playthrough. You will also get new gear that will help you access some previously inaccessible locations on some planets as well including hidden areas. With this, players won’t feel the need for an open world as the game provides plenty of space for exploration.

High on Life is now available on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam and Xbox Game Pass.