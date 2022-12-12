How long does High on Life take to beat? Total hour count

High on Life is a raunchy shooter game created and published by Squanch Games which was founded by Justin Roiland. You may recognize Roiland from his work on Rick and Morty. True to his style, High on Life is a game filled with satirical comedy, rude language, and improv that is sure to make you laugh as you take on the alien scum that invades Earth. Of course, as you explore the different planets that the game has to offer and enjoy the comedic talking weapons, you may be wondering how long High on Life takes to beat. This guide will let you know how long you can expect High on Life to last.

How long is High on Life?

You may recognize the comedic style of High on Life from previous games that Squanch has worked on. Unlike those previous games, High on Life will take you a tad bit longer to beat. While Trover Saves the Universe took around 5 – 8 hours to beat, High on Life is said to take around 10 – 12 hours. With most of the game being focused on shooting your way out of problems, you can easily fly through the game’s levels all while listening to your hilarious gun companion Kenny.

Image via Squanch Games

If you are someone who likes to search your surroundings and collect achievements, the game can take up to around up to 20 – 25 hours to beat. During an interview with PureXbox, the devs at Squanch Games confirmed the game’s length, so get ready to dive deep into the world of High on Life and fight back against the nefarious Garmantous and his army. Along the way, you will meet a whole host of talkative weapons that aren’t afraid to criticize you and the world around you. Don’t forget to explore and take on additional bounties for some extra fun and laughs.