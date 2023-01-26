Is Hitman 3 down? How to check Hitman server status

Hitman 3 is an online-only game, meaning that players need an internet connection to play most of the content, and the servers need to be online for players to access it. At times, developer IO Interactive takes the servers down for maintenance ahead of big updates. This guide covers any server maintenance that we’re aware of and explains how to check the server status yourself if there doesn’t seem to be any official maintenance.

Is Hitman 3 down right now?

On January 26, Hitman 3 went down for maintenance to get ready for the Hitman Freelancer update, which will go live later in the day. During this time, you will not be able to access any of the game’s content until IO Interactive has gotten things ready enough for people to be on its servers again.

The HITMAN 3 January Patch arrives today, bringing all players new ways to play with HITMAN Freelancer, and more!



Important times (in CEST) are here for your convenience.



🛠 Maintenance 12-5pm

🩹 Patch Notes 1pm

🗺 Game Update 1pm pic.twitter.com/tYBLXDQ9AK — HITMAN (@Hitman) January 26, 2023

How to check Hitman 3’s server status

There are a few ways to check the Hitman 3 server status. The first port of call should always be the official Hitman 3 server page. This displays the server status for every version of Hitman 3, meaning you can see if there’s an issue with all platforms or just one. If everything looks fine on that page, but you’re still experiencing issues, check the official Hitman 3 Twitter page. This is where most server issues that have been picked up will be announced to the community.

Finally, if there’s nothing showing on either of the two aforementioned pages, but you’re still having trouble with the game, check the IO Interactive Twitter account. Known issues or updates are usually shared directly on the studio’s account a short time ahead of them being shared on the Hitman 3 account.