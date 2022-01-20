Is Hitman 3 down? How to check the server status

Hitman 3 is an online-only game, meaning that players need an internet connection to play most of the content, and the servers need to be online for players to access it. At times, developer IO Interactive takes the servers down for maintenance ahead of big updates. This guide covers any server maintenance that we’re aware of and explains how to check the server status yourself if there doesn’t seem to be any official maintenance.

Hitman 3 Year Two maintenance

Hitman 3 Year Two launches on January 20, and on that date, the Hitman 3 servers will go down for a period of maintenance. IO Interactive has confirmed that this maintenance will start at 1 PM CET/4 AM PT. The patch for Hitman 3 Year Two will be released one hour later, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that the servers will be back online. Based on previous updates, IO Interactive will likely test the new content on each platform and turn the servers back on slowly throughout the day. This means that Stadia and Nintendo players will probably get the update first, followed by Xbox and PlayStation users. The Steam version of Hitman 3 launches at 7 PM CET/10 AM PT, which is almost certainly when the PC servers will come back online.

If there doesn’t seem to be an update or scheduled period of server maintenance, you can check the status of all Hitman 3 servers on IO Interactive’s official website. This lists all games by platform and the servers’ status for them.