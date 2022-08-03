Is Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim coming to consoles?

Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim is available for any Dead by Daylight and visual novel fan to enjoy at their leisure. However, there are many Dead by Daylight fans that discovered the game and play mainly on consoles who want a chance to date the Killers that have hunted them so mercilessly. This guide explains if Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim will ever come to consoles, so you can figure out where you need to play it first.

Will Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim ever come to consoles?

At the time of writing, Behaviour Interactive has told fans that Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim is exclusively available on Steam for PC. However, the developer hasn’t ruled out the idea of the game coming to consoles in the future. This information came from a Behaviour Beyond 2022 press preview briefing, during which staff at Behaviour Interactive answered a few questions from members of the press. This is not confirmation that the game will ever come to consoles, but if the demand is high enough, the developer could see it and could act on it accordingly.

Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim is a dating game and visual novel in which you attempt to win the hearts of four of the first Killers to enter the Trials of Dead by Daylight. The game is packed with choices to make, multiple endings, and a variety of routes through which you can win the love or scorn of each of the four Killers. There’s also the option to become firm friends with each Killer and pick only one to be your true love. You’ll need to watch out for any moves that might anger your potential love interests, though, as they can have dire consequences.