When is the release date for Hooked On You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim?

Dead by Daylight is well-known for being one of the most successful and popular horror games since its release. The constant pressure on the Survivors to repair generators and escape the fearsome Killer has proven to be arguably the best asymmetrical multiplayer experience available. That being said, a funny, unexpected spin-off dating simulator is the perfect announcement that will get people excited to date some monstrous beings. When can you expect to play Hooked On You: A Dead By Daylight Dating Sim?

What is the release date for Hooked On You: A Dead By Daylight Dating Sim?

Hooked On You: A Dead By Daylight Dating Sim was released unexpectedly on August 3. When the game was originally announced, it was revealed that it would release sometime during the summer, and they stuck to their word.

If you want to give the game a try and match up with one of these fearsome hunks or babes, you can purchase the title on Steam for $10 at full price. Unfortunately, it is unexpected to ever make its way to console platforms like the original Dead By Daylight game. With it being such a small side project, this is not necessarily surprising, but can still be disappointing to anyone without a PC that enjoys the game.

During this short dating game, you wash up on the shore of Murderer’s Island, where you get to become more acquainted with four Killers from Dead By Daylight: The Trapper, The Wraith, The Spirit, and The Huntress. The choices you make throughout the story will decide if your chosen Killer will reciprocate the feelings you have shown them. There are plenty of fourth wall breaks and references to the original game.