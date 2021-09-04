Is Hoopa Confined good and how to best use it in Pokémon Go

Hoopa Confined is arriving to Pokémon Go during the Hoopa’s Arrival event during the Season of Mischief. For those who work their way through the Misunderstood Mischief Special Research tasks, you’ll be able to capture Hoopa as a reward. It’s a guaranteed encounter, giving all players the chance to capture Hoopa in its Confined form and adding it to their collection. With Hoopa being a Mythical Pokémon, how good is it, and how can you best use it in Pokémon Go?

Hoopa Confined is a Ghost and Psychic-type Pokémon. It is only weak to Dark and Ghost-type attacks, but it is resistant against Fighting, Normal, Poison, and Psychic-type moves. Unfortunately, despite having more resistances than weaknesses, Hoopa has a pretty weak set of defense stats. It’s not a bulky Pokémon and relies more on its attack, but its overall moveset doesn’t make it the best choice for a powerful build, especially if you’re going to use it in any PvP Pokémon Go leagues.

Hoopa Confined has a maximum CP of 3,359, an attack of 218, a defense of 159, and a stamina of 148. These stats are okay, but if you try to use it in the Ultra League, they’re going to be capped at an attack of 186, a defense of 140, and a stamina of 128. Overall, Hoopa is a glass cannon, and there are better Psychic or Ghost-type Pokémon players use in the Ultra League that can do what it does. The big downside is how weak it is to Dark and Ghost-type moves, and those weaknesses make it an easy target.

For those who plan to use Hoopa in the Ultra League, we recommend you use it as a Switch role. You’ll want to swap it into the battle to protect your Lead Pokémon. Also, your team will need to be effective against any Dark or Ghost-type Pokémon because if they go after Hoopa, they’re going to defeat it very quickly.

If you were to use Hoopa Confined in PvE, it has a maximum CP of 3,797, an attack of 261, a defense of 187, and a stamina of 173. Thus, it’s slightly better in PvE. You can use it in certain situations, especially for raid battles, but you probably won’t be using it too often because, similar to PvP, there are better options available to you.

Overall, Hoopa is probably going to be used to fill your PokéDex in Pokémon Go. However, there are better Pokémon options with ideal movesets and stats that can be used in PvP and PvE situations.