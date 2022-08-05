Is Hypixel on Minecraft down? How to check Hypixel server status

Hypixel is one of the most popular community servers for Minecraft available. Tons of Java players love to jump into games on this server and interact with many other competitive players. It has come a long way from its origins when it was just a YouTube channel focused on making Adventure Mode maps for the game. However, problems can pop up every now and then with the most popular of services. Here is where you can go to check the Hypixel server status in Minecraft to see if it is down with an outage.

Related: How to fix the Unable to Connect to World error in Minecraft

Does Hypixel have an outage? How to check its server status

If you are having problems connecting to Hypixel, you should check their server status page. If you go here, you can get a really quick update on how the game is looking at the moment. If there is an issue, any affected portion of the game will be marked with a red Outage sign and an update on how the team is looking into fixing the issue and possible times that it can come back up.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you scroll down to the bottom of the server status page, you can also look and see if the store and home page for the community is affected by the outage. Depending on how big the issue is that they are running into, you might be able to access certain parts of the server. Whatever is going on, give the team some time to work through their issues and keep checking back on this page to see updates. You could also check their Twitter page, but they don’t seem to update server status there very much, if at all. Eventually, things should be back up and running to normal.