Is Icicle spear good in Pokémon Go?

A new move coming to Pokémon Go is icicle spear. It will be a charged move that you can initially only use on Walrein. With it being a brand new attack in Pokémon Go, many players are curious about its overall quality and how it will shake up the Battle League meta. This guide will cover if Icicle Spear is good in Pokémon and all of the attack’s stats.

These are the stats for icicle spear in Pokémon Go.

PvP Damage: 60 Energy: 35

Raids and PvE: Damage: 60 Energy: 33



When icicle spear first releases, it will only be available to Walrein. On Walrein, it will significantly boost this Pokémon because of the damage potential, and it all comes down to the amount of energy Walrein needs to use to fire off this attack. Given it only requires 35 energy, this can become a powerful move for Walrein to use and other Ice-type Pokémon.

When it comes to other Pokémon, there might be a better choice for icicle spear when it becomes more common. But the overall attack is a powerful addition to Pokémon Go. So we expect it might receive some balance changes in the future, depending on what Pokémon receive this attack moving forward.

We highly recommend icicle spear in Pokémon Go, and we can’t wait to see how players take advantage of it in the Battle League.