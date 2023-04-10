Pokémon Go: Is Incarnate Forme Landorus good and how to best use it

When figuring out what Pokémon you want to use in Pokémon Go, it never hurts to add another legendary one to your collection. They’re difficult to capture, but they make worthwhile teammates, such as the Incarnate Forme of Landorus.

This is one of the more challenging Pokémon to take down, and it doesn’t appear too often in five-star raids. We recommend going out of our way to catch it when it does show up. Here’s what you need to know about why Incarnate Forme Landorus is good and how to best use it in Pokémon Go.

How to best use Incarnate Forme Landorus in Pokémon Go

Incarnate Forme Landorus is a Ground and Flying-type Pokémon. It’s only weak to Ice and Water-type moves but resistant to Bug, Electric, Fighting, Ground, and Poison-type attacks. Because it has so few weaknesses, it’s difficult for your opponent to find the correct Pokémon to take it down, making it the perfect candidate to participate in PvP battles, or you can use it in other five-star raids.

Incarnate Forme Landorus’ stats also make it an outstanding choice. For PvP, it has a maximum CP of 3,588, an attack of 218, a defense of 155, and a stamina of 173. For PvE, it has an attack of 261, a defense of 182, and a stamina of 205. These stats ensure it can only truly compete in the Master League competition.

We don’t recommend using this Pokémon in other PvP competitions. You want to make sure it has access to its best stats, and if you use it in the Great League or Ultra League, there are other Pokémon that can easily take it down, ones that are better equipped to find in these battles.

When you take it to any raids or when battling against Team Rocket, Incarnate Forme Landorus is an excellent choice in most situations. It doesn’t have too many weaknesses and has a high enough defense power to feel like a worthwhile choice, especially when battling a Pokémon weak against Ground-type moves.

Is Incarnate Forme Landorus good in Pokémon Go?

We can confirm that this legendary Pokémon is an excellent addition to your roster in Pokémon Go. There are a handful of better choices, such as Therian forme, Groudon, Lugia, or Mewtwo, but there are few and far between better Ground-type choices.

It’s one of the better Ground-type Pokémon you can use in Pokémon Go and remains a powerful asset however you use it, ready to take on any situation.