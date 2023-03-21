Is Incarnate Forme Thundurus good and how to best use it in Pokémon Go

There are several legendary Pokémon for you to pick from in Pokémon Go, and not all are the same. They have unique types, distinct attacks, and outstanding stats that set them apart, meaning you want to be careful about which ones you use on your team. The Incarnate Forme Thundurus is one of these legendary Pokémon, and knowing how to best use it is worthwhile when playing Pokémon Go. Here’s what you need to know about if Incarnate Forme Thundurus is good, and how to best use it in Pokémon Go.

How to best use Incarnate Forme Thundurus in Pokémon Go

Incarnate Forme Thundurus is one of the three Forces of Nature legendary Pokémon. It’s a Flying and Electric-type, and because of its stats, it’s considered a glass cannon of the three. For the Master League, where it typically thrives, it’s not the best Pokémon because of how squishy it can be. It is typically a better option for any PvE combat, serving as a heavy damage dealer in five-star raids or when battling Team Rocket.

There are several other better Electric-types that you can use in the Master League, such as Zekrom, Raikou, Ampharos, or even Magnezone. The problem with Thundurus is the limited moveset and it’s overall stats. Although its only weak to Ice and Rock-type moves, it doesn’t have the largest amount of defense, and there’s little you can do to protect it from an opponent. If you’re looking for an attacker in your PvP team, this Pokémon certainly fits the bill, but it might faint far too quickly.

For PvE, Incarnate Forme Thundurus is also good because of its high capacity to deal damage. Therefore, you’ll want to use Thundurus’ best moveset to succeed in every battle: the fast move Thunder Shock and the charged attacks Crunch and Thunder.

Is Incarnate Forme Thundurus good in Pokémon Go?

Although it’s a legendary Pokémon, we don’t see Incarnate Forme Thundurus as a solid choice. It has far too low of a defense stat to make it a worthwhile option when battling opponents, even if you attempt only to use it in PvE. There are better options for you, especially ones with more unique types.