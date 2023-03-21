How to beat Incarnate Forme Thundurus in Pokémon Go – All weaknesses and best Pokémon counters

Thundurus is one of the three Forces of Nature legendary Pokémon, and you can find it in Pokémon Go. It can appear in its Incarnate Forme and begin spawning in five-star raids for a short time. You’ll have the chance to battle against it and potentially catch this Pokémon to add to your collection. You do want to make sure you prepare your team to fight against it, though, and that means creating an ideal roster. Here’s what you need to know about all Incarnate Forme Thundurus’ weaknesses and how to best beat them in Pokémon Go.

All Incarnate Forme Thundurus weaknesses

Incarnate Forme Thundurus is an Electric and Flying-type Pokémon, making it weak to Ice and Rock-type moves. It is resistant to Bug, Fighting, Flying, Grass, Ground, and Steel-type attacks. You’ll want to use resilient Pokémon against it, which means you might want to use a Rock or Steel-type that can take a big hit against it and use super effective moves against it during the battle. Ice-type Pokémon can be useful, but you primarily want to use those attacks rather than the Pokémon, as they’re not relatively weak.

Best Incarnate Forme Thundurus Pokémon counters

The best Pokémon we recommend you use against Incarnate Forme Thundurus are Rhyperior, shadow Mamoswine, and Terrakion.

Rhyperior is a powerful Ground and Rock-type Pokémon. It’s one of the better options you can use in Pokémon Go, with high attack and defense stats. Although it has multiple weaknesses, Incarnate Forme Thundurus should not be able to exploit them, and Rhyperior can take full advantage of this encounter using its Rock-type moves. The best moveset to give Rhyperior is the fast move Mud Slap and the charged attacks Rock Wrecker and Stone Edge.

Mamoswine is a Ground and Ice-type Pokémon you can add to your team. While it is a strong Pokémon, we don’t recommend making it the final choice in your roster. It’s a bit more of a glass cannon, which means it can take some hefty damage from Incarnate Forme Thundurus during these battles, and you want to be careful when bringing it out in combat. The best moveset to give Mamoswine is the fast move Powder Snow and the charged attacks Avalanche and Bulldoze.

The final Pokémon we will recommend you use in this raid is Terrakion, a legendary Rock and Fighting-type Pokémon. Although it’s a Fighting-type, it should be more than capable of fighting against Thundurus, and you can do a good amount of damage against this Pokémon using a variety of Rock-type moves. The best moveset to give Terrakion is the fast move Smack Down and the charged attacks Close Combat and Rock Slide.

It would be best if you had a full team of six Pokémon to bring with you into a five-star raid. You can use plenty of other choices against Thundurus to fill out your team that can counter it. These are some additional recommendations we have to use against Incarnate Forme Thundurus.

Galarian Darmanitan

Gigalith

Glaceon

Primal Kyogre

Ramprados

Tyranitar

Tyrantrum

Weavile

You’ll have a chance to catch Thundurus after you defeat it in a five-star raid. In addition, there is a chance you might encounter a shiny version of Incarnate Forme Thundurus to add to your collection.