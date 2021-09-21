Is Kena: Bridge of Spirits on Steam?

Kena: Bridge of Spirits channels the soul of classic gaming, giving it a modern spin and a fantastic look. As players decide if they want to play the game or not, there is an important question they need to answer. Is Kena: Bridge of Spirits available on Steam?

Kena: Bridge of Spirits will not be launching in Steam and will only be available on PC via the Epic Games Store. The game will eventually come to Valve’s platform, but not until a window of timed exclusivity is over for Epic’s store.

Exactly how long that deal is, we don’t know. The average length of these exclusivity periods has been 12 months. While some games have managed to negotiate shorter windows, these have generally been much bigger titles than Kena: Bridge of Spirits.

For players who wish to play the game but do not want to play it on the Epic Games Store for any reason, the title is also available on PlayStation 4 and 5. The title is currently available on Sony’s platform and looks especially beautiful on the PlayStation 5.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits will appeal to players in search of an adventure game with a classic feel but a modern aesthetic. The mix of combat, puzzles, and exploration should be enough to please anyone looking for a fun adventure.