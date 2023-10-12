Lords of the Fallen is finally available, but can you play it on Xbox Game Pass? The game has received a lot of attention for its unique take on the Soulslike formula, where the player can switch between worlds to deal with hazards, which has caused a spike in interest in a year when FromSoftware was busy releasing mech games.

The confusingly named Lords of the Fallen is a reboot of the franchise, following on from the game of the same name that was released in 2014. Lords of the Fallen is a Soulslike in a grim fantasy world, where you take on the role of one of the Dark Crusaders, who have the power to travel with the worlds of light and darkness. You must use your unique powers to cross the dimensions, overthrow the tyrant Adyr, and bring peace back to the world of the living.

Is Lords Of The Fallen Coming To Xbox Game Pass Or PC Game Pass?

Image via Hexworks

The Game Pass subscribers of the world will have to do without, as Lords of the Fallen will not launch on Xbox Game Pass or PC Game Pass on day one. There is currently no word about the game arriving on the service in the future, though that could easily change a year or two from now.

It also bears mentioning that there is no word regarding Lords of the Fallen coming to PlayStation Plus or similar subscription services. Unlike some of the big hits of 2023, like Starfield, you will have to pay upfront if you want to experience Lords of the Fallen at launch. The fact that the game launched during one of the busiest gaming years in memory might be a knock against it, especially as it’s sandwiched between a lot of different big titles.

The complete edition of the first Lords of the Fallen game is available to purchase on PSN, Steam, and the Microsoft Store at a discount, but that game also isn’t on any subscription services. You can at least buy it for cheap, though it notably didn’t review as well as the new Lords of the Fallen game.

Both Microsoft and Sony are investing a lot of money into their subscription services, so there’s a good chance that Lords of the Fallen will appear on Game Pass or PlayStation Plus in the future. This will take longer, depending on how successful the game is. If it bombs, then the publisher will be quicker to put it up on a streaming service, while if it’s bringing money, then it probably will take a lot longer.