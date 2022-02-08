Is Lost Ark down? How to check Lost Ark’s server status

Lost Ark is a highly anticipated MMO by Smilegate and Amazon Studios, with tons of hype right out of the gate. Any game with this much attention is bound to run into some connection problems throughout its run, so the ability to check the server status of the game is important.

One of the most reliable ways to check the server status of Lost Ark is through the game’s official Twitter account. You can view that Twitter account here. The developers have already communicated some of the game’s issues diligently, such as download speeds, so this will be a reliable way to check the server status of the game.

However, if you find yourself experiencing connection problems and the Twitter account isn’t updated, you can also opt to check the official forums. Discussions about the in-game servers and other issues will be posted here as well, so check both sources to make sure.

If you check these sources and find the game isn’t down, and you’re still having connection issues, you can troubleshoot by restarting your computer or checking your own connection. With the popularity of the game, be sure to diligently check the two sources listed above, as connection issues will be inevitable.