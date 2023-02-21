Is Lucario a legendary Pokémon? Answered

Lucario has been a fan-favorite Pokémon for many years and one of the more popular monsters in the roster. Lucario was one of the first Pokémon to be revealed in Generation IV, and many fans instantly thought it was a legendary Pokémon due to its amazing design. A lot of players will probably be surprised to find out that Lucario is not considered a legendary Pokémon, or even a pseudo-legendary.

Why do people think Lucario is a legendary Pokémon?

The initial misconception that Lucario is a legendary Pokémon stems from the fact that it was first revealed as the star of the animated movie Pokémon: Lucario and the Mystery of Mew. Most Pokémon that feature as the main character in the show’s movies are legendary, and so it was assumed this was the case with Lucario.

Backing up this idea is the fact that Lucario could talk telepathically during the movie, a trait common only to legendary Pokémon. It did not help that the Pokémon was given major appearances outside of the games, including being added to the roster of Super Smash Brothers. All signs pointed to it being a member of the rare and exclusive powerhouse monsters, but the games slowly tore down that idea.

Why is Lucario not a legendary Pokémon?

Lucario is not a legendary Pokémon because of several reasons.

Lucario is not unique to any of the games it has appeared in. The Pokémon is rare, but not exclusive.

Lucario can breed and has a gender.

Lucario’s base stats are not in the Uber tier. It has a total of 525 BST, when most legendaries have 600 or more.

Lucario has always existed in a strange spot because of how it was revealed to the Pokémon community. It has been in the roster for every game since Generation IV. Lucario is a powerhouse in its own right and used on many teams, but that alone does not make it a legendary monster.