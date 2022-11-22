In Pokémon, all of your creatures have a different personality which translates into how they perform in battle. These personalities are known as “Natures,” and they directly impact your Pokémon’s stats. Therefore, if you are interested in playing Pokémon competitively, it’s important to make sure that each of your Pokémon has an optimal nature for you to use. Riolu and Lucario, while they both have respectable Special Attack stats, get most of their power from their moves in physical attacks. Here is the best nature for Riolu and Lucario in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

What is the best nature for Riolu and Lucario in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

When grabbing a Riolu to evolve it into Lucario, you might not be sure whether or not to boost its Special Attack stat or Physical Attack stat. This is because both its Attack and Special Attack stat are respectably high, at 110 and 115 respectively. However, Lucario’s Speed is on the lower side, with a base stat of only 90. Therefore, we will want to keep its Physical Attack high while boosting its Speed as much as possible.

boosts Lucario’s Speed while lowering its Special Attack. Lucario should primarily use Physical Attack type moves, but Jolly helps give Lucario the boost of speed that he might need. If you find Lucario’s speed to be adequate enough, Adamant is a viable alternative. This nature will boost Lucario’s Attack while lowering its Special Attack. This gives Lucario more power but trades its ability to go first in battle.

Pair this Nature with Lucario’s Inner Focus ability, which will prevent Lucario from being flinched and also renders it immune to Intimidate.