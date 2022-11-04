Is Marvel Snap down? How to check Marvel Snap server status

Marvel Snap took the world by storm as soon as it was fully released in October 2022. Its unique and addictive gameplay that doesn’t focus on dreaded microtransactions has gained the praise of casual fans and professionals all over the gaming industry. But with its servers handling thousands of requests from its massive player base all at once, it can often be susceptible to server issues. Here’s how you can check if Marvel Snap’s servers are down.

How to check if Marvel Snap’s servers are down

The easiest way to check if the game’s servers are down is by going directly to the game’s official Twitter page. Every detail regarding the current state of the game is posted on this account as soon as it becomes available, such as patch notes, new characters, in-game events, etc. This includes updates on its server status, information on what caused the malfunction, and ultimately, when it’s expected to be fixed.

The latest MARVEL SNAP patch is now live!



What's new in this patch? 👀

🔹New feature — Titles

🔹Art, Visual, & Audio Upgrades

🔹Lots of Bug Fixes!



In-depth patch notes here

👉https://t.co/1sZtiAp9mO pic.twitter.com/kRyvyLbfNM — MARVEL SNAP (@MARVELSNAP) November 4, 2022

Another method of checking Marvel Snap’s server details is by joining the official Discord server. The moderators, admins, and community managers that are present within the server keep the community up to date on the latest happenings within the game. It also has a channel specifically dedicated to server announcements, which allows players to view its status whenever they want.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If the two previous methods somehow don’t have the information you’re looking for, you can also check Marvel Snap’s Reddit page or its official Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok accounts for possible server updates or any other game-related news that you may be looking for. Each of these social media pages are all kept up to date with the latest announcements, so you’ll be able to stay in the loop no matter where you are.