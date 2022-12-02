Is Mega Blaziken good and how to best use it in Pokémon Go

Mega Blaziken is one of the several Mega Pokémon you can find in Pokémon Go. It’s going to be much stronger than its standard version, and it comes with a handful of benefits you wouldn’t usually receive during events, such as increased chances for XL candy, more experience points, and much more. Because of the many Mega Pokémon you can choose, should you be using them? Here’s what you need to know about if Mega Blaziken is good and how to best use it in Pokémon Go.

How to best use Mega Blaziken in Pokémon Go

Mega Blaziken is a Fire and Fighting-type Pokémon. It is weak against Flying, Ground, Psychic, and Water-type moves. It is resistant to Bug, Dark, Fire, Grass, Ice, and Steel-type attacks, giving it an advantage in raid battles where a Pokémon is this type, or prefers to use any of these attacks. The primary reason you’re going to have Mega Blaziken out is for these five-star, elite, or Ultra Beast raid battles, or you want to receive the bonuses for having a Mega Pokémon out with you.

Mega Blaziken has an incredible attack power, but it does lack defenses. It has a maximum CP of 4,704, an attack of 329, a defense of 168, and a stamina of 190. Many would argue Mega Swampert is the better choice, and they would be correct in raw numbers. Still, Blaziken’s attack power does surpass Mega Swampert, especially if you need to use a Fire or Fighting-type Pokémon during a raid battle.

If you’re going to use this Pokémon in PvP or ever have the chance to use it, you want to be careful when using it against an opponent. Because it has low defenses, there’s a good chance it can be eliminated in a few hits, especially if it is weak to any moves Pokémon is using against it. However, the high attack power can make up for it.

Is Mega Blaziken good?

We believe Mega Blaziken is a solid choice in Pokémon Go, especially if you need a Fire or Fighting-type Pokémon during a raid battle. Although it doesn’t stack up to Mega Swampert, the two Pokémon are relatively close in numbers. Therefore, unlocking the mega evolution for Blaziken is not a bad idea, and we would recommend it if you already have Mega Swampert.