Is Mega Evolution in Pokémon Legends: Arceus? Answered

The Pokémon Legends: Arceus game takes you back to when humans and Pokémon did not co-exist with one another too much. Instead, wild Pokémon were considered dangerous, and not too many people went out of their way to study or learn about them. That changes in the main story, and because Pokémon Legends takes place in the past, some notable features are missing from the main game. One thing you might be wondering is if you can mega evolve Pokémon. Is Mega Evolution in Pokémon Legends: Arceus?

We can confirm that the ability to mega evolve any of your Pokémon in Pokémon Legends is unavailable. This is because the game takes place well before the Pokédex was invented. The same goes for the technology to mega evolve Pokémon.

You can catch various Hisuian Pokémon in Pokémon Legends, such as Hisuian Sneasel, Voltorb, Growlithe, Qwilfish, and several others. With a much more limited Pokédex, don’t expect to see everything you might expect from a traditional Pokémon. There are other things you’ll want to think about, such as the new Strong and Agile style of attacks, allowing you to increase your Pokémon’s attack strength or the attack speed of the move, respectively.

While Mega Evolution is not available in Pokémon Legends, there are plenty of new features for you to check out.