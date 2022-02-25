Is Melina a Waifu in Elden Ring?

Melina is one of the many characters you can encounter in Elden Ring, who will be there to assist you on your journey. You’ll meet her shortly after you’ve activated a handful of sites of grace, and she’ll be there to increase your level and offer you guidance as you make your way to the Erdtree. A handful of players are curious if Melina is considered a Waifu. Here’s what you need to know if Melina is a Waifu or not in Elden Ring.

It’s important to note the exact definition of a Waifu. The dictionary lists the description of a Waifu as “A term for a fictional character, usually in anime or related media, that someone has great, and sometimes romantic, affection for.” Because the affection for Melina can be one-sided for the player, anyone can consider Melina their Waifu, as she has a set path in Elden Ring. The exact definition does vary from person to person.

We do not believe the game has any romantic interests that can blossom as you go through the game, so your character will be unable to marry or engage in a relationship with Melina as you journey through the Lands Between.

The idea behind making Melina your Waifu is entirely subjective, and you can choose to do this as you play through Elden Ring. Doing so will not affect your gameplay, but you may want to visit sites of grace more often at notable points of interest to find times to speak with Melina while playing the game to learn more about her and her past.