Is Morpho Knight in Kirby and the Forgotten Land?

For a long time, Morpho Knight was believed to be a version of Meta Knight. However, it was revealed that they were always meant to be their own character, but they were planned for the Nintendo GameCube Kirby game that eventually was canceled. Years later, Morpho Knight made an appearance as an endgame boss in Kirby Star Allies. Do they also appear in Kirby and the Forgotten Land?

Yes, Morpho Knight is in Kirby and the Forgotten Land, and like in Star Allies, they are an endgame boss that will not appear until well after you see the credits for the end of the main story. To fight them, you have to reach the end of Isolated Isles: Forgo Dreams.

Once you separate Leongar from Soul Forgo, a butterfly makes its way into the arena and combines itself with Soul Forgo to create Morpho Knight. You then immediately begin a fight with the final boss of the game.

Morpho Knight has the ability to alter your screen, making it completely turn on its side, and can also create fire tornadoes and, of course, is a skilled swordsman. You will be given the Morpho Knight Sword Sword Blueprint for all of your hard work to upgrade your Sword copy ability in Waddle Dee Town. This is the best upgrade for the Sword ability in the game. Also, after viewing the credits and returning to the game, you will unlock The Ultimate Cup Z in the Colosseum, the final challenge for you in the game.