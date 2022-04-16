Moxxi is one of the staple characters of any Borderlands game. She made her first appearance in the Mad Moxxi’s Underdome Riot DLC of the original Borderlands game. Since then, she has made an appearance in all of the Borderlands games and has become a fan-favorite character. Unfortunately, there hasn’t been any mention as to if Moxxi makes another appearance yet, so the question remains; is Moxxi in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands?

Screenshot by Gamepur

There is no denying that Moxxi has been a beloved character in the Borderlands series. Since making an appearance in the DLC of the first game, she has gone on to become a key character in both Borderlands 2 and 3. She even got her own DLC in Borderlands 3 called Moxxi’s Heist of the Handsome Jackpot. Let us not forget her small role in Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep; the original Wonderlands one-shot. She may have owned her own bar in Assault on Dragon Keep, but her bar has since disappeared and has been replaced by Izzy’s Fizzies; a new drink proprietor.

If you were hoping to see Moxxi make a comeback throughout the campaign, unfortunately, she is never shown. It appears that every remnant of her has been tossed away like much of the adult themes and jokes. While she may not make an appearance, the characters are still aware of her existence. Later in the campaign, Tina makes a small reference to Moxxi, proving that she could very well make an appearance at some point. Perhaps a new Moxxi DLC is coming.