Is MultiVersus cross platform/crossplay?

MultiVersus, a platform fighter featuring Warner Bros. properties, joins the fight. These 2D fighting games that focus on unique movesets honoring the licenses the characters hail from have become increasingly common over the years with the likes of Brawlhalla, Brawlout, and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. Although crossplay is slowly becoming an industry standard, some titles in the genre feature crossplay while others don’t.

MultiVersus features full crossplay support across every platform. This means PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC users can play together with no limits. Unlike some other games, which implement the feature well after release, MultiVersus’ crossplay will be enabled at launch. Cross-progression is also included in the mix, letting players carry progress over between platforms at will. This barrier-free multiplayer is held together by dedicated servers featuring rollback netcode.

MultiVersus differentiates itself from Super Smash Bros. and other games of its type by focusing on two versus two team battles. It isn’t every character for themselves as is usual for the genre. Players are working together as a team, changing the traditional platform fighter dynamic. This teamwork-centric gameplay includes co-operative abilities, however, users also have the option of playing solo if they prefer.